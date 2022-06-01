Analysts Expect Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Will Post Earnings of -$1.51 Per Share

Analysts predict that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of ($1.51) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Apellis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.11) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($2.72). Apellis Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($2.72) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($5.58) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.10) to ($5.02). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($4.34) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.71) to ($1.70). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Apellis Pharmaceuticals.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.35) by ($0.07). Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 866.81% and a negative return on equity of 607.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.32) EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on APLS. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $114.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.64.

Shares of APLS traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.35. 916,641 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,091,330. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $27.50 and a 52 week high of $73.00. The company has a current ratio of 8.85, a quick ratio of 8.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.08. The company has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.15 and a beta of 1.63.

In other news, Director Alec Machiels sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.18, for a total transaction of $48,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 263,774 shares in the company, valued at $10,334,665.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Mark Jeffrey Delong sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.53, for a total value of $367,710.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,496,106.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,625 shares of company stock worth $2,343,674 over the last three months. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in APLS. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 179.0% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 100,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,002,000 after acquiring an additional 64,350 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 671.4% during the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 104,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,720,000 after acquiring an additional 90,576 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 449.4% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 3,420 shares during the period. Sessa Capital IM L.P. bought a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $7,571,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 500,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,418,000 after buying an additional 2,172 shares during the last quarter. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) diseases.

