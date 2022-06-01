Analysts Expect Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.04 Billion

Equities analysts expect Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Rating) (TSE:CIGI) to post $1.04 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Colliers International Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.05 billion and the lowest is $1.04 billion. Colliers International Group reported sales of $945.99 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Colliers International Group will report full-year sales of $4.56 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.52 billion to $4.61 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $4.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.85 billion to $5.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Colliers International Group.
Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Rating) (TSE:CIGI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.87). Colliers International Group had a negative net margin of 9.58% and a negative return on equity of 75.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $905.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. Colliers International Group’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year.
NASDAQ:CIGI opened at $121.75 on Wednesday. Colliers International Group has a 1-year low of $104.35 and a 1-year high of $158.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of -12.64 and a beta of 1.49.
The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Colliers International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -3.12%.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd raised its stake in Colliers International Group by 594.4% in the first quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 1,879,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609,201 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Colliers International Group by 17.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,816,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $359,677,000 after purchasing an additional 412,417 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Colliers International Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,324,000. FIL Ltd raised its stake in Colliers International Group by 9.3% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,564,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $456,319,000 after purchasing an additional 304,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Colliers International Group by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 446,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,498,000 after purchasing an additional 130,422 shares in the last quarter. 63.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Colliers International Group (Get Rating)
Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sales brokerage services, including real estate sales, debt origination and placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and landlord and tenant representation services.
