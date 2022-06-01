Analysts Expect CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.36 Billion

Analysts predict that CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI – Get Rating) will post $2.36 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for CVR Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.96 billion to $2.76 billion. CVR Energy posted sales of $1.78 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that CVR Energy will report full year sales of $9.35 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.24 billion to $10.46 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $8.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.96 billion to $9.96 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for CVR Energy.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. CVR Energy had a net margin of 1.94% and a negative return on equity of 9.50%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.33) EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CVI. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on CVR Energy from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on CVR Energy from $26.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com upgraded CVR Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CVR Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in CVR Energy by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 42,281 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of CVR Energy by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,752 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of CVR Energy by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,217 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of CVR Energy by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of CVR Energy by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,219 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CVI opened at $34.43 on Wednesday. CVR Energy has a 1 year low of $11.22 and a 1 year high of $35.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.07 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.22.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. CVR Energy’s payout ratio is currently 102.56%.

CVR Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

