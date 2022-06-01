Analysts Expect Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $713.20 Million

Equities analysts expect Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY – Get Rating) to announce sales of $713.20 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Diversey’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $709.48 million to $716.92 million. Diversey posted sales of $650.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Diversey will report full year sales of $2.87 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.85 billion to $2.91 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $3.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.02 billion to $3.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Diversey.

Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.04). Diversey had a positive return on equity of 19.16% and a negative net margin of 4.46%. The company had revenue of $660.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $632.63 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have commented on DSEY. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Diversey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Diversey from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Diversey from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Diversey from $21.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Diversey in a research report on Friday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Diversey currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.30.

NASDAQ:DSEY opened at $9.80 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. Diversey has a 12 month low of $6.89 and a 12 month high of $18.61. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of -26.49 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.35.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Diversey by 61.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,611 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in Diversey in the 1st quarter worth $85,000. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in Diversey in the 1st quarter worth $112,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Diversey by 50.8% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 2,862 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Diversey in the 4th quarter worth $135,000. 97.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Diversey Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides infection prevention and cleaning solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Institutional, and Food & Beverage. The Institutional segment offers products, solutions, equipment, and machines, including infection prevention and personal care products, floor and building care chemicals, kitchen and mechanical ware wash chemicals and machines, dosing and dispensing equipment, and floor care machines, as well as engineering, consulting, and training services related to productivity management, water and energy management, and risk management.

