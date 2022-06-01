Analysts Expect Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $34.26 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) will post sales of $34.26 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Ford Motor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $32.76 billion to $35.75 billion. Ford Motor posted sales of $24.13 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ford Motor will report full year sales of $143.90 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $141.63 billion to $147.45 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $151.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $140.74 billion to $159.13 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Ford Motor.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.01). Ford Motor had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 12.46%. The firm had revenue of $32.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on F. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Ford Motor from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Ford Motor from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Ford Motor from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.76.

In other news, major shareholder Motor Co Ford sold 8,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total transaction of $214,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 93,947,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,517,792,839.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 25,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total value of $321,319.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 511,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,349,018.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,025,892 shares of company stock valued at $402,881,320. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in F. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 19,341 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 14,490 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 20,600 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 10,784 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the period. Finally, 44 Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,933 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:F opened at $13.68 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $12.07 and a 12 month high of $25.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.99 billion, a PE ratio of 4.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.15.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 25th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.08%.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

