Analysts Expect InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) to Announce -$0.34 EPS

Brokerages expect that InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.34) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for InflaRx’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.35) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.33). InflaRx posted earnings of ($0.40) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 15%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that InflaRx will report full year earnings of ($1.32) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.45) to ($1.14). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($1.07) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.38) to ($0.93). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover InflaRx.

InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.04.

A number of research analysts recently commented on IFRX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut InflaRx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Guggenheim downgraded InflaRx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on InflaRx from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Raymond James cut their price objective on InflaRx from $15.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on InflaRx from $10.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.80.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of InflaRx in the 4th quarter valued at about $129,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in InflaRx by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 46,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 13,538 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in InflaRx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of InflaRx in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of InflaRx in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. 20.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of InflaRx stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.49. 59,251 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 219,948. InflaRx has a one year low of $1.29 and a one year high of $5.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.03.

InflaRx Company Profile

InflaRx N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops inhibitors using C5a technology primarily in Germany and the United States. The company's C5a is an inflammatory mediator that is involved in the progression of a variety of autoimmune and other inflammatory diseases.

