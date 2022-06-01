Analysts Expect Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) to Post $0.74 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $0.74 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Moelis & Company’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.84 and the lowest is $0.59. Moelis & Company reported earnings per share of $1.19 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 37.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Moelis & Company will report full-year earnings of $3.73 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.38 to $4.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.49 to $4.08. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Moelis & Company.

Get Moelis & Company alerts:

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The asset manager reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.16. Moelis & Company had a net margin of 23.08% and a return on equity of 89.78%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MC. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Moelis & Company from $65.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Moelis & Company from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Moelis & Company from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Moelis & Company from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Moelis & Company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.43.

In other Moelis & Company news, COO Elizabeth Crain sold 7,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.61, for a total transaction of $317,444.76. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $312,270. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 8.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Moelis & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,391,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Moelis & Company by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,539,942 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $158,772,000 after acquiring an additional 441,909 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Moelis & Company by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,354,901 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $110,563,000 after acquiring an additional 427,672 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Moelis & Company by 337.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 490,047 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,633,000 after purchasing an additional 378,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Moelis & Company by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,627,474 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $76,411,000 after purchasing an additional 310,971 shares in the last quarter. 86.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MC stock traded down $0.91 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.01. The stock had a trading volume of 380,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 558,626. Moelis & Company has a one year low of $39.94 and a one year high of $77.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.66. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 1.20.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.45%.

Moelis & Company Company Profile (Get Rating)

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, governments, and sovereign wealth funds.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Moelis & Company (MC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Moelis & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moelis & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.