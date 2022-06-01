Analysts Expect NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.97 Billion

Brokerages expect NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating) to post sales of $1.97 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for NCR’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.94 billion and the highest is $2.03 billion. NCR reported sales of $1.68 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NCR will report full-year sales of $7.99 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.96 billion to $8.01 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $8.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.33 billion to $8.51 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover NCR.

Get NCR alerts:

NCR (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. NCR had a net margin of 0.44% and a return on equity of 26.82%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.51 EPS.

NCR has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on NCR from $54.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on NCR in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut NCR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on NCR from $61.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet cut NCR from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.25.

Shares of NCR stock opened at $34.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 315.36 and a beta of 1.59. NCR has a one year low of $28.00 and a one year high of $49.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NCR. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in NCR in the first quarter worth about $306,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in NCR by 103.4% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,449,150 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $98,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245,050 shares during the period. Engaged Capital LLC increased its position in NCR by 85.4% in the first quarter. Engaged Capital LLC now owns 4,452,456 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $178,944,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050,400 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in NCR by 4.5% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 23,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in NCR in the first quarter worth about $2,468,000. Institutional investors own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

About NCR (Get Rating)

NCR Corporation provides various software and services worldwide. It operates through Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology segments. The company offers managed services and ATM-as-a-Service that allow banks to run their end-to-end ATM channels; software, services, and hardware; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NCR (NCR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for NCR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.