Analysts Expect OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) to Announce -$0.08 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.08) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for OptimizeRx’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.09) to ($0.07). OptimizeRx reported earnings per share of $0.02 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 500%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OptimizeRx will report full year earnings of $0.01 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.06) to $0.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.61. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for OptimizeRx.

Get OptimizeRx alerts:

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.06. OptimizeRx had a negative return on equity of 1.76% and a negative net margin of 4.30%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OPRX. Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on OptimizeRx from $98.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on OptimizeRx from $100.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised OptimizeRx from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their price target on OptimizeRx from $112.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.50.

Shares of OPRX stock traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $25.58. The company had a trading volume of 142,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,262. OptimizeRx has a 12 month low of $21.33 and a 12 month high of $99.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.03. The company has a market cap of $464.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -159.88 and a beta of 0.91.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in OptimizeRx in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of OptimizeRx in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of OptimizeRx by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of OptimizeRx in the third quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of OptimizeRx in the fourth quarter valued at $151,000. 83.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OptimizeRx Company Profile (Get Rating)

OptimizeRx Corporation, a digital health technology company, provides various solutions to life sciences organizations, healthcare providers, and patients. The company's products and applications include financial messaging, a virtual patient support center that allows doctors and staff to access sample vouchers, co-pay coupons, and other patient support through their EMR and/or e-prescribe systems; and brand awareness and therapeutic support messaging services, such as brand awareness messages, reminder ads, and therapeutic support and unbranded messages.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OptimizeRx (OPRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for OptimizeRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OptimizeRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.