Analysts Expect Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.22 Billion

Brokerages predict that Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) will post $1.22 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Synopsys’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.21 billion and the highest is $1.23 billion. Synopsys reported sales of $1.06 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 15.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Synopsys will report full year sales of $4.96 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.80 billion to $5.05 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $5.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.33 billion to $5.64 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Synopsys.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 18.23% and a net margin of 21.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 EPS.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Synopsys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. UBS Group cut their price target on Synopsys to $360.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Synopsys from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Synopsys from $415.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut their price target on Synopsys to $350.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Synopsys has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $377.45.

In related news, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 53,706 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.12, for a total value of $16,064,538.72. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 99,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,884,181.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Trac Pham sold 49,072 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total transaction of $14,966,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,204 shares in the company, valued at $17,752,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Synopsys by 1.1% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 29,853 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,949,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Synopsys by 47.1% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 10,368 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,466,000 after purchasing an additional 3,322 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Synopsys by 36.8% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 184,199 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,340,000 after purchasing an additional 49,579 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Synopsys by 13.0% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,375 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,791,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Synopsys by 15.5% in the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $319.20 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $302.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $318.42. Synopsys has a 52-week low of $247.87 and a 52-week high of $377.60. The company has a market cap of $48.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.21.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

