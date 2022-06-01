Analysts Expect Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.89 Per Share

Analysts expect Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Rating) to post ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Travere Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.01) and the highest is ($0.67). Travere Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.64) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 39.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Travere Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($3.72) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.29) to ($2.64). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($2.35) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.00) to $0.29. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Travere Therapeutics.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $48.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.92 million. Travere Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 88.46% and a negative return on equity of 70.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.96) EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TVTX. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $42.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Travere Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.67.

Shares of NASDAQ TVTX opened at $23.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -7.13 and a beta of 0.72. Travere Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $12.75 and a 12 month high of $31.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 5.28 and a quick ratio of 5.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.01.

In related news, Director Steve Aselage sold 2,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.92, for a total value of $56,444.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 146,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,220,464.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP William E. Rote sold 1,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total transaction of $33,932.73. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,672 shares in the company, valued at $948,119.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,399 shares of company stock valued at $117,501. 4.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 1,448.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 1,372.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 132.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 2,311 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 50.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 2,540.3% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 5,233 shares in the last quarter.

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, commercialization, and delivering of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, as well as for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola and Thiola EC, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of homozygous cystinuria.

