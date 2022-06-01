Analysts Expect WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) Will Post Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Brokerages expect that WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.09 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for WisdomTree Investments’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.08 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.10. WisdomTree Investments posted earnings of $0.10 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 10%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WisdomTree Investments will report full-year earnings of $0.35 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.41. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover WisdomTree Investments.

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The asset manager reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $78.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.74 million. WisdomTree Investments had a return on equity of 24.16% and a net margin of 7.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.08 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on WisdomTree Investments from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on WisdomTree Investments from $7.00 to $6.75 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered WisdomTree Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded WisdomTree Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.44.

WisdomTree Investments stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $5.90. The company had a trading volume of 25,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,104,634. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 4.28 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.79. The firm has a market cap of $864.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.00 and a beta of 1.59. WisdomTree Investments has a 12-month low of $5.08 and a 12-month high of $7.38.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 10th. WisdomTree Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.71%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in WisdomTree Investments in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in WisdomTree Investments in the first quarter worth about $64,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in WisdomTree Investments in the third quarter worth about $65,000. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new stake in WisdomTree Investments in the third quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in WisdomTree Investments in the first quarter worth about $72,000. Institutional investors own 82.02% of the company’s stock.

WisdomTree Investments Company Profile (Get Rating)

WisdomTree Investments, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

