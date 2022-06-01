Analysts Issue Forecasts for Viasat, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:VSAT)

Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Rating) – Analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Viasat in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 30th. B. Riley analyst M. Crawford expects that the communications equipment provider will post earnings per share of ($0.21) for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Viasat’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.05) EPS.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.12. Viasat had a negative return on equity of 0.58% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The company had revenue of $701.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $724.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on VSAT. TheStreet lowered Viasat from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Viasat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Viasat from $58.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Viasat from $66.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:VSAT opened at $39.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.44 and a 200-day moving average of $44.76. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of -188.05 and a beta of 1.18. Viasat has a one year low of $35.05 and a one year high of $68.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Viasat by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 189,312 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,432,000 after purchasing an additional 6,063 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Viasat by 71.4% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 72,431 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,989,000 after buying an additional 30,168 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Viasat by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 18,624 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Viasat by 20.8% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 32,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in shares of Viasat in the fourth quarter valued at about $624,000. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment, internet, and aviation software services to commercial airlines; community internet services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and advanced software and communication infrastructure services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.

