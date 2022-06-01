Analysts’ Price Target Changes for June 1st (ADC, ADNT, AMBA, AMGN, AMZN, APH, APPS, APTV, ASC, AUR)

Analysts’ price target changes for Wednesday, June 1st:

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) had its price target increased by Truist Financial Co. from $74.00 to $77.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $36.00 to $31.00.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) had its price target reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $175.00 to $120.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) had its price target reduced by Rosenblatt Securities from $200.00 to $125.00. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) had its target price trimmed by Craig Hallum from $170.00 to $100.00.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $125.00 to $110.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $130.00 to $125.00.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) had its target price reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $115.00 to $100.00.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) had its target price trimmed by Cowen Inc from $180.00 to $135.00.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) had its price target cut by KeyCorp from $160.00 to $120.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) had its price target boosted by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $285.00 to $290.00.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target cut by JMP Securities from $3,600.00 to $3,450.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $3,800.00 to $3,500.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) had its price target trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $87.00 to $83.00.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) had its target price trimmed by Macquarie from $70.00 to $40.00.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) had its target price reduced by Craig Hallum from $105.00 to $85.00.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) had its target price cut by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $117.00 to $40.00.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $170.00 to $155.00.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) had its price target lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $150.00 to $135.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ASOS (LON:ASC) had its target price lowered by Barclays PLC from GBX 2,125 ($26.89) to GBX 1,615 ($20.43). They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR) had its price target lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $6.00 to $4.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $14.00 to $13.00.

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) was given a £120 ($151.82) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

BARK (NYSE:BARK) had its price target lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $10.00 to $8.00.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) had its price target reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $29.00 to $27.00.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) had its target price trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $41.00 to $40.00.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $32.00 to $30.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $111.00 to $104.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $8.00 to $9.00.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) had its price target trimmed by Truist Financial Co. from $149.00 to $111.00.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) had its price target raised by Citigroup Inc. from $25.75 to $27.75. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) had its target price cut by Citigroup Inc. from $17.00 to $15.50.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler from $20.00 to $16.00. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) had its price target cut by Evercore ISI from $28.00 to $24.00.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) had its target price cut by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $18.00 to $12.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler from $45.00 to $29.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $46.00 to $47.00.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) had its price target reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $300.00 to $250.00.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) had its price target reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $300.00 to $260.00.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $316.00 to $275.00.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $225.00 to $235.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) had its price target trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $300.00 to $260.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) had its target price trimmed by Raymond James from $300.00 to $250.00.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) had its price target cut by Credit Suisse Group AG from $375.00 to $315.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from $208.00 to $218.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $330.00 to $250.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) had its price target lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $260.00 to $225.00.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) had its price target boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $44.00 to $45.00.

Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) was given a €80.00 ($86.02) price target by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $18.00 to $17.50. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) had its target price increased by Truist Financial Co. from $9.00 to $11.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI) had its target price boosted by Northland Securities from $20.00 to $25.00.

DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI) had its price target increased by Needham & Company LLC from $17.00 to $22.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI) had its price target boosted by B. Riley from $24.00 to $30.00.

DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $20.00 to $24.00.

DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI) had its price target increased by Craig Hallum from $24.00 to $35.00.

Eledon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELDN) had its price target cut by SVB Leerink LLC from $33.00 to $26.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) had its target price reduced by Truist Financial Co. from $225.00 to $200.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) had its price target cut by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $18.00 to $14.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $330.00 to $300.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) had its price target reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $24.00 to $21.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Scout24 (ETR:G24) was given a €71.00 ($76.34) price target by analysts at Barclays PLC.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) had its price target cut by Citigroup Inc. from $98.00 to $87.00.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) had its price target lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $59.00 to $46.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) had its price target trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $26.00 to $25.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $3,270.00 to $3,000.00.

HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) was given a €90.00 ($96.77) target price by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $101.00 to $92.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler from $49.00 to $53.00. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $22.00 to $18.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $29.00 to $32.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) had its target price boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $38.00 to $40.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) had its price target boosted by Truist Financial Co. from $19.00 to $21.00.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:HST) had its price target raised by Truist Financial Co. from $19.00 to $21.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) had its target price reduced by Argus from $148.00 to $138.00.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) had its price target reduced by Robert W. Baird from $46.00 to $31.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Impax Asset Management Group (LON:IPX) had its price target cut by Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,350 ($17.08) to GBX 1,250 ($15.81). Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $104.00 to $79.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) had its price target lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $78.00 to $69.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) had its price target cut by Barclays PLC from GBX 3,820 ($48.33) to GBX 2,550 ($32.26). They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) had its price target cut by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $185.00 to $165.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $35.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) had its target price reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $12.00 to $9.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler from $19.50 to $22.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) had its price target reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $163.00 to $158.00.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $160.00 to $144.00.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $340.00 to $355.00.

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) had its target price reduced by DA Davidson from $135.00 to $124.00.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) had its target price reduced by Truist Financial Co. from $138.00 to $132.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) had its target price lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $525.00 to $405.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $84.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) had its target price cut by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $85.00 to $72.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) had its target price cut by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $48.00 to $43.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from $12.75 to $15.00. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $165.00 to $150.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) had its price target lowered by Truist Financial Co. from $61.00 to $57.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $21.00 to $18.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $41.00 to $45.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler from $110.00 to $125.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $34.50 to $32.50. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $180.00 to $170.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $177.00 to $171.00.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $28.00 to $21.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) had its target price reduced by Truist Financial Co. from $425.00 to $385.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler from $15.50 to $16.75. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) had its price target cut by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $17.00 to $12.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) had its target price raised by Truist Financial Co. from $85.00 to $96.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) had its target price trimmed by Cowen Inc from $171.00 to $151.00.

Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) was given a €138.00 ($148.39) price target by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) had its price target raised by Truist Financial Co. from $11.00 to $12.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) had its price target reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $134.00 to $133.00.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $65.00 to $58.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) had its target price lowered by Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $75.00 to $72.00. Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $24.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $12.00 to $10.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) had its target price lowered by Robert W. Baird from $14.00 to $11.00. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) had its target price lowered by Craig Hallum from $20.00 to $15.00.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) had its price target lowered by Truist Financial Co. from $56.00 to $52.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) had its price target cut by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $72.00 to $64.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $50.00 to $46.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) had its price target boosted by B. Riley from $35.00 to $45.00.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) had its target price lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $169.00 to $160.00.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its price target lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $1,200.00 to $1,000.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Valaris (NYSE:VAL) had its target price raised by BTIG Research from $60.00 to $80.00.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) had its price target trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $150.00 to $137.00.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $39.00 to $30.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 170 ($2.15) to GBX 175 ($2.21). The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) had its price target trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $17.00 to $15.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) had its target price reduced by Telsey Advisory Group from $60.00 to $55.00. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $71.00 to $57.00.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $70.00 to $60.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $61.50 to $59.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Zalando (FRA:ZAL) was given a €48.00 ($51.61) price target by analysts at Barclays PLC.

