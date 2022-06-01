Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Canada Goose (GOOS)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Canada Goose (TSE: GOOS) in the last few weeks:

5/20/2022 – Canada Goose had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG to C$37.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/20/2022 – Canada Goose had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$45.00 to C$37.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/20/2022 – Canada Goose had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc. to C$38.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

5/20/2022 – Canada Goose had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from C$45.00 to C$38.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

5/20/2022 – Canada Goose had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$49.00 to C$54.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/20/2022 – Canada Goose had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from C$30.00 to C$25.00.

5/20/2022 – Canada Goose had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc from C$47.00 to C$38.00.

5/20/2022 – Canada Goose had its price target lowered by analysts at CSFB from C$48.00 to C$37.00.

4/21/2022 – Canada Goose had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$46.00 to C$49.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of TSE GOOS opened at C$25.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.06, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$28.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$37.90. Canada Goose Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of C$23.24 and a 1 year high of C$67.33.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The company offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, knitwear, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

