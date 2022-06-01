Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Walt Disney (DIS)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Walt Disney (NYSE: DIS):

5/24/2022 – Walt Disney had its price target lowered by analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets from $201.00 to $151.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/23/2022 – Walt Disney is now covered by analysts at KGI Securities. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock.

5/20/2022 – Walt Disney was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/13/2022 – Walt Disney had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $168.00 to $130.00.

5/12/2022 – Walt Disney was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

5/12/2022 – Walt Disney had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $210.00 to $176.00.

5/12/2022 – Walt Disney had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $140.00 to $135.00.

5/12/2022 – Walt Disney had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $182.00 to $153.00.

5/12/2022 – Walt Disney had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $216.00 to $151.00.

5/12/2022 – Walt Disney had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $218.00 to $170.00.

4/19/2022 – Walt Disney had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $175.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/19/2022 – Walt Disney is now covered by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They set a “buy” rating and a $177.00 price target on the stock.

4/4/2022 – Walt Disney had its price target lowered by analysts at Loop Capital from $190.00 to $165.00.

Shares of DIS traded down $1.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $109.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 549,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,421,816. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $120.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.27, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $99.47 and a fifty-two week high of $187.58.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.11). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 3.46%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 226 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total value of $29,945.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DIS. City State Bank lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 6.9% in the first quarter. City State Bank now owns 4,347 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 13.0% in the first quarter. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC now owns 11,914 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 4.4% in the first quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 20,333 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,788,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 3.1% in the first quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,633 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,281,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bickling Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 15.2% in the first quarter. Bickling Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,728 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

