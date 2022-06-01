Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Best Buy (BBY)

Best Buy (NYSE: BBY) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

5/27/2022 – Best Buy was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/26/2022 – Best Buy had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $96.00 to $82.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

5/25/2022 – Best Buy had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $80.00 to $65.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

5/25/2022 – Best Buy had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $100.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

5/25/2022 – Best Buy was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $80.00 price target on the stock.

5/25/2022 – Best Buy had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $107.00 to $110.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/25/2022 – Best Buy had its price target lowered by analysts at Guggenheim from $130.00 to $100.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/25/2022 – Best Buy had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $80.00 to $75.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/25/2022 – Best Buy had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company to $82.00.

5/25/2022 – Best Buy had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG to $80.00.

5/25/2022 – Best Buy had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler to $91.00.

5/23/2022 – Best Buy was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $76.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Best Buy has outperformed the industry in the past three months. The company has been benefiting from its omnichannel capabilities as well as investments in new membership program, technology, advertising and health strategy. These apart, the company’s strong supply-chain expertise, flexible store operating model and the ability to shift quickly to the digital mode constantly support its performance. Although Best Buy’s earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate, both metrics declined year over year. Sales in the quarter were affected by higher constrained inventory and lower store hours in January, due to the omicron-induced staffing headwinds. Margins were soft in the reported quarter. For fiscal 2023, management envisions enterprise revenues of $49.3-$50.8 billion, indicating a decline from the last fiscal year’s figure.”

5/20/2022 – Best Buy had its price target lowered by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $130.00 to $90.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/19/2022 – Best Buy had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. to $83.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/19/2022 – Best Buy was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

5/16/2022 – Best Buy had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $110.00 to $80.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/13/2022 – Best Buy had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $100.00 to $80.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/26/2022 – Best Buy was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/13/2022 – Best Buy was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

BBY opened at $82.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.42. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.07 and a 52-week high of $141.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $89.70 and its 200-day moving average is $98.48.

Get Best Buy Co Inc alerts:

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The technology retailer reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $10.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.43 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 63.39% and a net margin of 4.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 14th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 13th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.07%.

In other Best Buy news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze acquired 250,000 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $79.60 per share, with a total value of $19,900,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 20,464,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,628,938,459.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mathew Watson sold 2,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.06, for a total value of $230,908.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,955 shares of company stock worth $3,662,097 over the last ninety days. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Best Buy by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,400,021 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,063,725,000 after acquiring an additional 282,542 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its position in shares of Best Buy by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 147,880 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $15,024,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Best Buy by 68.8% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,805 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,958 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its holdings in Best Buy by 92.6% in the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 20,328 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $2,066,000 after purchasing an additional 9,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Best Buy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $335,000. 80.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Co Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy Co Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.