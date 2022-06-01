Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for DocGo (DCGO)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of DocGo (NASDAQ: DCGO) recently:

5/30/2022 – DocGo was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “DocGo Inc. is a provider of last-mile telehealth and integrated medical mobility services. DocGo Inc., formerly known as Motion Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

5/23/2022 – DocGo was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “DocGo Inc. is a provider of last-mile telehealth and integrated medical mobility services. DocGo Inc., formerly known as Motion Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

5/18/2022 – DocGo had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $14.00 price target on the stock.

5/17/2022 – DocGo was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “DocGo Inc. is a provider of last-mile telehealth and integrated medical mobility services. DocGo Inc., formerly known as Motion Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

5/11/2022 – DocGo had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $13.00 to $10.00.

4/19/2022 – DocGo is now covered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ:DCGO traded down $0.16 on Wednesday, reaching $7.39. 24,333 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 903,305. DocGo Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.96 and a 52-week high of $11.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.48 and a 200-day moving average of $7.74.

DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $117.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.09 million. Analysts expect that DocGo Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCGO. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in DocGo by 226.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,263 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in DocGo in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in DocGo in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in DocGo in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in DocGo in the first quarter worth $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.03% of the company’s stock.

DocGo, Inc provides mobile health and medical transportation services for various health care providers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's transportation services include emergency response services; and non-emergency transport services comprise ambulance and wheelchair transportation services.

