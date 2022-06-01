Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for DocGo (DCGO)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of DocGo (NASDAQ: DCGO) recently:
- 5/30/2022 – DocGo was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “DocGo Inc. is a provider of last-mile telehealth and integrated medical mobility services. DocGo Inc., formerly known as Motion Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “
- 5/23/2022 – DocGo was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “DocGo Inc. is a provider of last-mile telehealth and integrated medical mobility services. DocGo Inc., formerly known as Motion Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “
- 5/18/2022 – DocGo had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $14.00 price target on the stock.
- 5/17/2022 – DocGo was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “DocGo Inc. is a provider of last-mile telehealth and integrated medical mobility services. DocGo Inc., formerly known as Motion Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “
- 5/11/2022 – DocGo had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $13.00 to $10.00.
- 4/19/2022 – DocGo is now covered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.
NASDAQ:DCGO traded down $0.16 on Wednesday, reaching $7.39. 24,333 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 903,305. DocGo Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.96 and a 52-week high of $11.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.48 and a 200-day moving average of $7.74.
DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $117.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.09 million. Analysts expect that DocGo Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.
DocGo, Inc provides mobile health and medical transportation services for various health care providers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's transportation services include emergency response services; and non-emergency transport services comprise ambulance and wheelchair transportation services.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on DocGo (DCGO)
- The Analysts Like The Fit Of Victoria’s Secret & Co
- Ambarella Is A Buy For Patient Investors
- Don’t Bet On A Big Rebound For Salesforce.com Stock
- 3 Specialty Retailers with Special Upside
- Is Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) Bottoming Out?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for DocGo Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocGo Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.