Analysts Set Expectations for Ferrari’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:RACE)

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ferrari in a research report issued on Monday, May 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Houchois now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $6.65 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $7.07.

Get Ferrari alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on RACE. Redburn Partners raised shares of Ferrari from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Ferrari from €160.00 ($172.04) to €140.00 ($150.54) in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ferrari from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Ferrari from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $241.09.

Shares of RACE stock opened at $194.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.02 billion, a PE ratio of 35.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $207.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $227.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Ferrari has a twelve month low of $178.87 and a twelve month high of $278.78.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RACE. Martin Currie Ltd. grew its position in shares of Ferrari by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. now owns 683,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,982,000 after buying an additional 135,048 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ferrari by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Ferrari by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after purchasing an additional 3,181 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Ferrari by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ferrari by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. 38.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 20th were issued a $1.362 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.66%.

Ferrari Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hyper cars; one-off and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.