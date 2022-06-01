Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for June 1st (ALT, ASCL, AUTO, AXON, BATS, BHHOF, BIRD, BOO, BTA, BTGOF)

Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Wednesday, June 1st:

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at JMP Securities. JMP Securities currently has a $22.00 price target on the stock.

Ascential (LON:ASCL) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO)

had its equal weight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a GBX 660 ($8.35) target price on the stock.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at JMP Securities. They currently have a $195.00 price target on the stock.

British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) had its sector perform rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a GBX 3,100 ($39.22) target price on the stock.

boohoo group (OTCMKTS:BHHOF) had its sell rating reissued by analysts at Barclays PLC. They currently have a $65.00 target price on the stock.

Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird. Robert W. Baird currently has a $10.00 target price on the stock.

boohoo group (LON:BOO) had its underweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. Barclays PLC currently has a GBX 65 ($0.82) target price on the stock.

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA) had its sell rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. The firm currently has a GBX 140 ($1.77) target price on the stock.

BT Group (OTCMKTS:BTGOF) had its sell rating reiterated by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They currently have a $140.00 target price on the stock.

Britvic (LON:BVIC) had its sector perform rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They currently have a GBX 770 ($9.74) price target on the stock.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) had its market perform rating reiterated by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc..

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. The firm currently has a $205.00 target price on the stock.

Diageo (LON:DGE) had its underperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a GBX 2,800 ($35.43) price target on the stock.

Diageo (OTCMKTS:DGEAF) had its sell rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They currently have a $2,800.00 price target on the stock.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) had its mkt outperform rating reiterated by analysts at JMP Securities. The firm currently has a $125.00 price target on the stock.

Fevertree Drinks (LON:FEVR) had its sector perform rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a GBX 1,600 ($20.24) target price on the stock.

Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at JMP Securities. JMP Securities currently has a $30.00 price target on the stock.

First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. They currently have a $19.00 price target on the stock.

Fevertree Drinks (OTCMKTS:FQVTF) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $1,600.00 target price on the stock.

Future (LON:FUTR) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Hilton Food Group (LON:HFG) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a GBX 1,500 ($18.98) target price on the stock.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LON:HIK) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays PLC. They currently have a GBX 2,500 ($31.63) target price on the stock.

Howden Joinery Group (LON:HWDN) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

Imperial Brands (LON:IMB) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a GBX 2,200 ($27.83) price target on the stock.

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. The firm currently has a $77.00 target price on the stock.

LondonMetric Property (LON:LMP) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays PLC. Barclays PLC currently has a GBX 320 ($4.05) target price on the stock.

LondonMetric Property (OTCMKTS:LNSPF) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a $320.00 target price on the stock.

Magna International (TSE:MG) (NYSE:MGA) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They currently have a C$72.00 price target on the stock.

Magna International (TSE:MG) (NYSE:MGA) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They currently have a C$84.00 target price on the stock.

Moneysupermarket.com Group (LON:MONY) had its equal weight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a GBX 220 ($2.78) price target on the stock.

Pennon Group (LON:PNN) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a GBX 1,120 ($14.17) price target on the stock.

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RKT) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They currently have a GBX 7,000 ($88.56) target price on the stock.

Rightmove (LON:RMV) had its underweight rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a GBX 610 ($7.72) price target on the stock.

Deliveroo (LON:ROO) had its equal weight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a GBX 170 ($2.15) price target on the stock.

S4 Capital (LON:SFOR) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They currently have a GBX 640 ($8.10) price target on the stock.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at JMP Securities. The firm currently has a $36.00 target price on the stock.

Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a C$14.75 price target on the stock.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Mizuho. They currently have a $13.00 target price on the stock.

TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at JMP Securities. The firm currently has a $22.00 price target on the stock.

Trifast (LON:TRI) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

Trainline (LON:TRN) had its underweight rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays PLC. Barclays PLC currently has a GBX 280 ($3.54) price target on the stock.

Unilever (LON:ULVR) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They currently have a GBX 4,600 ($58.20) target price on the stock.

