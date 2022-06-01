Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for June 1st (AUMN, BNE, CCL.B, ENW, KIDZ, OBE, QST, ROAD, SIC, SLF)

Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Wednesday, June 1st:

Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) (TSE:AUM) was given a $0.86 price target by analysts at Fundamental Research. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from C$13.75 to C$14.00.

CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B)

was given a C$79.00 price target by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc.. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

EnWave (CVE:ENW) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an outperform rating to a market perform rating. The firm currently has C$1.10 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$1.65.

Kidoz (CVE:KIDZ) was given a C$1.92 target price by analysts at Fundamental Research. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$17.25 to C$17.75.

Questor Technology (CVE:QST) had its target price trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$1.70 to C$1.40.

Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Sokoman Minerals (CVE:SIC) was given a C$0.60 target price by analysts at Fundamental Research. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) had its price target lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$75.00 to C$72.00.

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) had its price target trimmed by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$72.00 to C$68.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) had its price target cut by TD Securities from C$72.00 to C$68.00. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) was upgraded by analysts at Macquarie from a neutral rating to an outperform rating.

Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) was downgraded by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from an outperform rating to a tender rating. They currently have C$7.20 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$9.25.

