Analysts’ Upgrades for June 1st (BME, BMRRY, BPMC, DHR, DLTR, DMRC, FINV, FMX, GCHEF, HBCP)

B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME) was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to a hold rating. The firm currently has GBX 480 ($6.07) target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of GBX 560 ($7.09).

B&M European Value Retail (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC)

was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a hold rating to a buy rating. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has $78.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $88.00.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has $310.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $299.00.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating. They currently have $5.33 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $3.27.

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) was upgraded by analysts at Bradesco Corretora from a neutral rating to an outperform rating. They currently have $90.00 target price on the stock.

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) was upgraded by analysts at FIG Partners from a neutral rating to an outperform rating. They currently have $90.00 target price on the stock.

Grupo Comercial Chedraui (OTCMKTS:GCHEF) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating.

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) was upgraded by analysts at DA Davidson from a neutral rating to a buy rating. DA Davidson currently has $44.50 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $6.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Limbach Holdings, Inc. provides building systems. The Company engineers, constructs and services the mechanical, plumbing, air conditioning, heating, building automation, electrical and control systems. Limbach Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. “

Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $43.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “LTC Properties, Inc., a health care real estate investment trust, invests primarily in long-term care and other health care related facilities through mortgage loans, facility lease transactions and other investments. Their primary objectives are to sustain and enhance stockholder equity value and provide current income for distribution to stockholders through real estate investments in long-term care facilities and other health care related facilities managed by experienced operators providing quality care. “

Lucid Diagnostics (NASDAQ:LUCD) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Lucid Diagnostics Inc. is a commercial-stage, cancer prevention medical diagnostics company and subsidiary of PAVmed Inc. Lucid Diagnostics Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

LiveOne (NASDAQ:LVO) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “LiveOne Inc. provides platform for livestream and on-demand audio, video and podcast/vodcast content in music, comedy and pop culture as well as owner of LiveXLive, PodcastOne, Slacker Radio, React Presents and Custom Personalization Solutions. LiveOne Inc., formerly known as LiveXLive Media Inc., is based in LOS ANGELES. “

WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “WM TECHNOLOGY is a technology and software infrastructure provider to the cannabis industry. WM TECHNOLOGY, formerly known as Silver Spike Acquisition Corp., is based in IRVINE, Calif. “

Momentus (NASDAQ:MNTS) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Momentus Inc. is a U.S. commercial space company which plans to offer in-space infrastructure services, including in-space transportation, hosted payloads and in-orbit services. Momentus Inc., formerly known as Stable Road Acquisition Corp., is based in VENICE, Calif. “

Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $14.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Momentive Global Inc. is an agile experience management company. The company’s product portfolio includes customer experience solution, GetFeedback; its survey solutions for enterprise feedback management, SurveyMonkey; and its cutting-edge brand and market insights solutions. Momentive Global Inc., formerly known as SurveyMonkey, is based in SAN MATEO, Calif. “

Marker Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRKR) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $0.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Marker Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company specializing in the development of innovative peptide and nucleic acid-based immunotherapeutic vaccines for the treatment and eradication of cancer, including metastatic cancer. The company’s product pipeline consists of MultiTAA T Cell Therapy, TPIV200 and TPIV100/110 which are in clinical stage. Marker Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as TapImmune Inc., is based in FL, United States. “

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $145.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “MSA Safety Inc. is engaged in the development, manufacture and supply of safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures. The company’s core product lines include self-contained breathing apparatus, fixed gas and flame detection systems, handheld gas detection instruments, industrial and fire service head protection products and fall protection devices. It serves a broad range of industries, including the oil, gas and petrochemical industry, the fire service, construction, mining and general industry. MSA Safety Inc., formerly known as Mine Safety Appliances Company, is headquartered in Cranberry Township, Pennsylvania. “

Metacrine (NASDAQ:MTCR) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $0.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Metacrine Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on discovering and developing therapies for patients with liver and gastrointestinal diseases. The company’s program includes MET409 and MET642 which are in clinical trial. Metacrine Inc. is based in San Diego, United States. “

Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Microvast Inc. is a technology company. It designs, develops and manufactures lithium-ion battery solutions. Microvast Inc., formerly known as Tuscan Holdings Corp., is headquartered in Houston, TX. “

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $2.50 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Nordic American Tankers operates one of the largest fleets of Suezmax tankers in the world. The fleet consists of 24 Suezmax tankers, including 2 newbuilds. “

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $15.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “NORTHFIELD Building Loan and Savings Association in the village of Mariners Harbor, Town of Northfield, County of Richmond, by a group of Staten Islanders for the purpose of rendering mutual aid to each other, and to those who shall hereafter be associated with us. “

Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $0.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Nuwellis Inc. is a medical device company. It is focused on developing, manufacturing and commercializing the Aquadex SmartFlow(R) System for ultrafiltration therapy. Nuwellis Inc., formerly known as CHF Solutions, is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minn. “

OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $0.75 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “OpGen, Inc. is a microbial genetics analysis company. The Company offers optical mapping services for analysis of microbial, yeast and fungal genomic architecture. OpGen, Inc. headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland. “

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “UiPath Inc. offers an end-to-end platform for automation, combining Robotic Process Automation solution for digital business operations. UiPath Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $23.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “PCB Bancorp is a bank holding company which, through its subsidiaries, offers savings accounts, debit and credit cards, personal and business loans, cash management, certificate of deposits, online banking, mortgages, wealth management and e-statements. PCB Bancorp, formerly known as Pacific City Financial Corp, is based in Los Angeles, United States. “

BiomX (NYSEMKT:PHGE) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $0.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “BiomX Ltd is a clinical stage microbiome company. It engages in developing both natural and engineered phage cocktails designed to target and destroy bacteria which affect the appearance of skin, as well as harmful bacteria in chronic diseases, such as IBD, PSC and cancer. BiomX Ltd, formerly known as Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp., is based in Ness Ziona, Israel. “

PLDT (NYSE:PHI) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “PLDT Inc. offers telecommunications services. Its operating segment consists of Wireless, Fixed Line and Others. Wireless segment provides cellular, wireless broadband and other services, and digital platforms and mobile financial services. Fixed Line segment provides local exchange, international long distance, national long distance, data and other network and miscellaneous services. It offers postpaid and prepaid fixed line services. PLDT, Inc., formerly known as Philippine Long Distance Telephone Company, is based in Makati City, the Philippines. “

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) was upgraded by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $22.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $19.00.

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Planet Labs Inc. is a provider of global, daily satellite imagery and geospatial solutions. It offer mission-critical data, advanced insights, and software solutions principally to agriculture, forestry, intelligence, education and finance companies. Planet Labs Inc., formerly known as dMY Technology Group Inc. IV, is based in SAN FRANCISCO. “

PROS (NYSE:PRO) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “PROS Holdings, Inc. a world leader in Pricing and Revenue Optimization Software, today announced that the underwriters of its initial public offering have exercised in full their over-allotment option. PROS is a leading provider of pricing and revenue optimization software products, specializing in price analytics, price execution, and price optimization. By using PROS’ software products, companies gain insight into their pricing strategies, identify pricing-based profit leaks, optimize their pricing decision making and improve their business processes and financial performance. PROS’ software products implement advanced pricing science, which includes operations research, forecasting and statistics. PROS also provides a range of services that include analyzing a company’s current pricing processes and implementing software products to improve pricing performance “

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $3.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Ribbon Communications Inc. develops communication software. It provides session border controllers, diameter signals, policy and routing servers, media and signaling gateways, cloud and mobility solutions. Ribbon Communications Inc., formerly known as Sonus Networks Inc., is headquartered in Westford, Massachusetts. “

Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $18.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc engages in manufacturing and distributing household, toiletry, pharmaceutical and food products. The company offers antiseptic liquids, depilatory products, medicated sore throat products, condoms, cold/flu products, acne treatment products, analgesics and upper gastro-intestinal products, foot care and comfort footwear products, denture care and dry skin care products, fabric care products, surface care products and polishes/waxes. Reckitt Benckiser Group is based in Slough, the United Kingdom. “

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Riskified Ltd. provides fraud management platform enabling frictionless eCommerce. The company’s platform identifies the individual behind each online interaction, helping merchants Riskified’s customers eliminate risk and uncertainty from their business. Riskified Ltd. is based in NEW YORK. “

SAB Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SABS) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $2.25 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “SAB Biotherapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company advancing a new class of immunotherapies leveraging fully human polyclonal antibodies. It produces natural, specifically targeted, high-potency, human polyclonal immunotherapies. SAB Biotherapeutics Inc., formerly known as Big Cypress Acquisition Corp., is based in SIOUX FALLS, S.D. “

Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Sana Biotechnology Inc. is focused on creating and delivering engineered cells as medicines for patients. The company involved in repairing and controlling genes, replacing missing or damaged cells as well as making its therapies. Sana Biotechnology Inc. is based in SEATTLE. “

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $39.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Seacoast Banking Corp of Florida is a bank holding company. Seacoast and its subsidiaries offer a full array of deposit accounts and retail banking services, engages in consumer and commercial lending and provides a wide variety of trust and asset management services, as well as securities and annuity products. “

Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Schneider Electric SA offers integrated solutions across multiple market segments energy and infrastructure, industrial processes, building automation, and data centers or networks, as well as in residential applications. The Company is focused on making energy safe, reliable, and efficient. Its power management systems offers high density metering, energy tariff optimization, power quality mitigation, local LV/MV protection & control, intelligent power & motor control, renewable energy conversion and electric vehicle recharging. Its process and machine management system offers general machines control, packaging control and material handling control and hoisting control. Its IT / server room management systems offer rack systems, uninterruptible power supply, cooling control and surveillance. It also has building management systems and security management systems. Schneider Electric SA is headquartered in Rueil Malmaison, France. “

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a neutral rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $31.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $34.70.

Scout24 (OTCMKTS:SCOTF) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. The firm currently has $71.00 price target on the stock.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Schrödinger Inc. provides computational platforms to accelerate drug discovery and materials design deployed by biopharmaceutical and industrial companies, academic institutions and government laboratories. Schrödinger Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Stronghold Digital Mining Inc. is a vertically integrated bitcoin mining company. Stronghold Digital Mining Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

Safe-T Group (NASDAQ:SFET) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a buy rating. They currently have $0.50 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Safe-T Group Ltd. develops and markets software solutions. The Company offers security applications for data-related threats which includes data exfiltration, leakage, malware, ransomware and fraud. Safe-T Group Ltd. is based in Herzliya, Israel. “

SomaLogic (NASDAQ:SLGC) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “SomaLogic Inc. provides AI-data driven proteomics technology. SomaLogic Inc., formerly known as CM Life Sciences II Inc., is based in NEW YORK. “

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $46.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Silgan’s revenues and adjusted earnings per share improved year over year in the first quarter of 2022 and surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Silgan expects adjusted earnings per share between $3.90 and $4.05 for 2022. The mid-point of the range indicates year-over-year growth of 17%. Surging input costs, ongoing supply-chain headwinds and labor shortages are likely to hurt margins. However, strong volumes for the beauty, fragrance, food and beverage markets as well as recent acquisitions will drive the Dispensing and Specialty Closures segment's results. Pet food markets will aid the Metal Container segment's results. Silgan’s manufacturing improvement efforts, capacity expansions and acquisitions will contribute to growth. However, high debt levels and the consequent higher interest expenses remain concerning.”

Stryve Foods (NASDAQ:SNAX) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $1.50 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Stryve Foods Inc. is an emerging healthy snacking company which manufactures, markets and sells healthy snacking products. The company’s product portfolio consists primarily of air-dried meat snack products marketed under the Stryve(R), Kalahari(R), Braaitime(R) and Vacadillos(R) brand names. Stryve Foods Inc., formerly known as Andina Acquisition Corp. III, is based in NEW YORK. “

Science 37 (NASDAQ:SNCE) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $4.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Science 37 Inc. provides operating system for agile clinical trials. Science 37 Inc., formerly known as LifeSci Acquisition II Corp., is based in LOS ANGELES. “

Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $0.50 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Sundial Growers Inc. operates as a pharmaceutical company. It produces and grows cannabis strains. Sundial Growers Inc. is based in Calgary, Canada. “

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $1.50 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Savara Inc. is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Savara Inc., formerly known as Mast Therapeutics, Inc., is based in Austin, United States. “

Symrise (OTCMKTS:SYIEY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Symrise AG manufactures, develops and sells fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic base materials and substances for the cosmetics industry. The company’s operating segments consists of Scent & Care and Flavor & Nutrition. Scent and Care segment develops, produces and sells fragrances, cosmetic ingredients, aroma molecules and mint aromas and also develops specific application processes for such substances. Flavor and Nutrition segment develops, produces and sells flavors which are used by customers in the production of food products and beverages. Its product includes perfume, cosmetics and food manufacturers to pharmaceutical companies and producers of nutritional supplements, pet food and baby food. The company operates primarily in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, North America, the Asia Pacific and Latin America. Symrise AG is headquartered in Holzminden, Germany. “

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Carrols Restaurant Group is the largest BURGER KING franchisee in the U.S., with over 800 restaurants and has operated BURGER KING restaurants since 1976. “

Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $6.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “TFF Pharmaceuticals Inc. is an early-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of inhalation products for the treatment of chronic respiratory diseases and lung conditions. TFF Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in Austin, Texas. “

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

TOMI Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:TOMZ) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $1.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “TOMI Environmental Solutions Inc. is specialises in disinfection and decontamination, utilizing its premier Binary Ionization Technology(R) platform through its SteraMist(R) products – a hydrogen peroxide-based mist and fog composed of ionized Hydrogen Peroxide. TOMI Environmental Solutions Inc. is based in BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. “

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Tempur Sealy International, Inc. is involved in the development, manufacturing and marketing of bedding products primarily in North America and internationally. It provides mattresses, adjustable bases, pillows and other sleep and relaxation products. The company’s brand portfolio includes Tempur(R), Tempur-Pedic(R), Sealy(R), Sealy Posturepedic(R), Optimum(TM) and Stearns & Foster(R). Tempur Sealy International, Inc., formerly known as Tempur-Pedic International Inc., is headquartered in Lexington, Kentucky. “

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Trevena, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering and developing therapeutics for G protein coupled receptors. The Company’s product pipeline includes TRV027, TRV130, TRV734 and Delta opioid biased ligand which are in different clinical phases. Trevena, Inc. is based in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania. “

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

urban-gro (NASDAQ:UGRO) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “urban-gro Inc. is a horticulture company which engineers and designs commercial Controlled Environment Agriculture facilities and integrates complex environmental equipment systems into high-performance facilities. urban-gro Inc. is based in LAFAYETTE, Colo. “

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “USANA Health Sciences Inc. develops and manufactures high-quality nutritional, personal care and weight management products. The company’s three primary product lines consist of nutritional, personal care and weight management products. The company’s products are distributed primarily through a network marketing system. “

Minerva Surgical (NASDAQ:UTRS) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Minerva Surgical is a commercial-stage medical technology company focused on developing, manufacturing and commercializing minimally invasive solutions to meet the distinct uterine healthcare needs of women. Minerva Surgical is based in SANTA CLARA, Calif. “

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating. The firm currently has $93.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $72.00.

Vacasa (NASDAQ:VCSA) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Vacasa provides vacation rental management platform principally in North America. Vacasa, formerly known as TPG Pace Solutions Corp., is based in PORTLAND, Ore. “

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $57.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Verint Systems Inc. is a leading provider of analytic solutions for communications interception, digital video security and surveillance, and enterprise business intelligence. “

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) was upgraded by analysts at Maxim Group from a hold rating to a buy rating. Maxim Group currently has $325.00 target price on the stock.

Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Ventyx Biosciences Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on advancing new therapies for patients living with inflammatory diseases and autoimmune disorders. The company’s clinical stage pipeline includes VTX958, VTX002 and VTX2735. Ventyx Biosciences Inc. is headquartered in Encinitas, California. “

VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $0.50 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “VYNE Therapeutics Inc. focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics for dermatology. The company’s product pipeline consist FMX103 and FCD105 which are in clinical stage. VYNE Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Menlo Therapeutics Inc., is based in Bridgewater, New Jersey. “

WANdisco (OTCMKTS:WANSF) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $3.25 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “WANdisco plc involved in the development and provision of collaboration software. The Company offers active data replication which enables data editing to the cloud and on-premises data centers as well as provides data migration, disaster recovery and hybrid cloud solutions. It also offers cloud services, such as Amazon S3 active migrator, Google cloud active migrator, and Fusion hybrid cloud services as well as provides software maintenance services. WANdisco plc is based in Sheffield, the United Kingdom. “

West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $28.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “WEST BANCORP has focused on providing community-oriented personal and commercial banking services. They provide full service to small and medium size businesses, individuals, schools, organizations and local government. West Bank is known for sticking to the basics in banking. They focus on traditional services like loans and deposit accounts for business and individuals. Unlike most banks, West Bank has held the line on service charge increases. “

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) was upgraded by analysts at Cowen Inc. from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. They currently have $75.00 price target on the stock.

Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Lightning eMotors is a provider of commercial electric vehicles for fleets. It designs, engineers, customizes and manufactures zero-emission vehicles. Lightning eMotors, formerly known as GigCapital3 Inc., is based in United States. “

Zovio (NASDAQ:ZVO) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $1.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Zovio Inc. is an education technology services company which partners with higher education institutions and employers to deliver innovative, personalized solutions to help learners and leaders achieve their aspirations. Zovio Inc., formerly known as Bridgepoint Education Inc., is based in San Diego, United States. “

