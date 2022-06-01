Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for easyJet (EJTTF)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of easyJet (OTCMKTS: EJTTF) in the last few weeks:

5/30/2022 – easyJet was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “EasyJet plc is an airline company. It operates primarily in the United Kingdom and Europe. EasyJet plc is based in Luton, the United Kingdom. “

5/25/2022 – easyJet was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $7.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “EasyJet plc is an airline company. It operates primarily in the United Kingdom and Europe. EasyJet plc is based in Luton, the United Kingdom. “

5/24/2022 – easyJet was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “EasyJet plc is an airline company. It operates primarily in the United Kingdom and Europe. EasyJet plc is based in Luton, the United Kingdom. “

5/20/2022 – easyJet had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a $570.00 price target on the stock.

5/3/2022 – easyJet was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $8.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “EasyJet plc is an airline company. It operates primarily in the United Kingdom and Europe. EasyJet plc is based in Luton, the United Kingdom. “

4/13/2022 – easyJet had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a $5.70 price target on the stock.

Shares of EJTTF stock opened at $6.62 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.33. easyJet plc has a 12-month low of $6.07 and a 12-month high of $13.96.

easyJet plc operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also leases aircrafts, as well as operates tours; and provides financing services. As of September 31, 2021, the company operated 927 routes with approximately 308 aircrafts in 34 countries; and 153 airports. It sells seats through its own website www.easyjet.com and its ‘easyJet Worldwide' platform, its mobile application, global distribution systems, corporate online booking tools, content aggregators, and tour operator.

