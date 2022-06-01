Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Amarin (AMRN)

Amarin (NASDAQ: AMRN) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 5/27/2022 – Amarin was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.
- 5/24/2022 – Amarin had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $1.75 to $1.50. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 5/19/2022 – Amarin was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 5/11/2022 – Amarin was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.
- 5/6/2022 – Amarin was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating.
- 5/5/2022 – Amarin was downgraded by analysts at HC Wainwright from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $3.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $10.00.
- 5/5/2022 – Amarin was downgraded by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $3.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $10.00.
- 5/4/2022 – Amarin was downgraded by analysts at Northland Securities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.
AMRN stock remained flat at $$1.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 2,590,149 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,984,874. Amarin Co. plc has a 1 year low of $1.11 and a 1 year high of $5.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.08. The firm has a market cap of $575.66 million, a PE ratio of -28.99 and a beta of 2.08.
Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.06). Amarin had a negative net margin of 4.15% and a negative return on equity of 1.31%. The business had revenue of $94.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amarin Co. plc will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.
Amarin Corporation plc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Germany, Canada, Lebanon, and the United Arab Emirates. Its lead product is VASCEPA, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid product, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Amarin (AMRN)
- The Analysts Like The Fit Of Victoria’s Secret & Co
- Ambarella Is A Buy For Patient Investors
- Don’t Bet On A Big Rebound For Salesforce.com Stock
- 3 Specialty Retailers with Special Upside
- Is Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) Bottoming Out?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Amarin Co plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amarin Co plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.