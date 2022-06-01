Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Amarin (AMRN)

Amarin (NASDAQ: AMRN) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/27/2022 – Amarin was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

5/24/2022 – Amarin had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $1.75 to $1.50. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

5/19/2022 – Amarin was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/11/2022 – Amarin was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

5/6/2022 – Amarin was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating.

5/5/2022 – Amarin was downgraded by analysts at HC Wainwright from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $3.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $10.00.

5/5/2022 – Amarin was downgraded by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $3.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $10.00.

5/4/2022 – Amarin was downgraded by analysts at Northland Securities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

AMRN stock remained flat at $$1.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 2,590,149 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,984,874. Amarin Co. plc has a 1 year low of $1.11 and a 1 year high of $5.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.08. The firm has a market cap of $575.66 million, a PE ratio of -28.99 and a beta of 2.08.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.06). Amarin had a negative net margin of 4.15% and a negative return on equity of 1.31%. The business had revenue of $94.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amarin Co. plc will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new position in Amarin in the first quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Amarin during the first quarter worth $31,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its stake in shares of Amarin by 164.2% during the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 73,769 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 45,849 shares during the last quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amarin by 65.4% during the first quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC now owns 4,133,237 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,598,000 after buying an additional 1,635,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 13D Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amarin during the first quarter worth $6,659,000. 35.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amarin Corporation plc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Germany, Canada, Lebanon, and the United Arab Emirates. Its lead product is VASCEPA, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid product, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia.

