Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Atrium Mortgage Investment (AI)

Atrium Mortgage Investment (TSE: AI) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/17/2022 – Atrium Mortgage Investment had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Fundamental Research. They now have a C$14.00 price target on the stock, down previously from C$14.44. They wrote, “Fundamental Research Corp has issued a report entitled “Record Advancements in Q1/Higher Rates to More Than Offset Potential for Slower Originations” and dated May 13, 2022. The full report is now at www.researchfrc.com.”

5/16/2022 – Atrium Mortgage Investment had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$15.00 to C$14.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/16/2022 – Atrium Mortgage Investment had its price target lowered by analysts at Laurentian Bank of Canada to C$13.50.

5/16/2022 – Atrium Mortgage Investment had its price target lowered by analysts at Laurentian from C$15.00 to C$13.50.

Shares of AI stock opened at C$13.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$570.44 million and a PE ratio of 13.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$13.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$13.87. Atrium Mortgage Investment Co. has a 1 year low of C$12.07 and a 1 year high of C$15.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.17, a quick ratio of 99.21 and a current ratio of 99.24.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 30th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.78%. Atrium Mortgage Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.73%.

Atrium Mortgage Investment Corporation, a non-bank lender, provides financing solutions to the real estate communities in Ontario, Alberta, and British Columbia. It offers various types of mortgage loans for residential, multi-residential, and commercial real properties, which includes first and second mortgages; infill construction and financing; land and land assembly financing for stacked and traditional townhomes, single detached homes, and low-rise and midrise condominiums; and bridge and term financing.

