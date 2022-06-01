Analyzing Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) & Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX)

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Rating) and Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Beam Therapeutics has a beta of 1.59, meaning that its stock price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Poseida Therapeutics has a beta of 1, meaning that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

This table compares Beam Therapeutics and Poseida Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Beam Therapeutics -395.37% -28.02% -17.21% Poseida Therapeutics N/A -97.02% -53.67%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

68.8% of Beam Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.9% of Poseida Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 4.0% of Beam Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 29.2% of Poseida Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Beam Therapeutics and Poseida Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Beam Therapeutics 0 1 5 0 2.83 Poseida Therapeutics 0 0 4 0 3.00

Beam Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $122.50, indicating a potential upside of 259.98%. Poseida Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $17.67, indicating a potential upside of 757.61%. Given Poseida Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Poseida Therapeutics is more favorable than Beam Therapeutics.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Beam Therapeutics and Poseida Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Beam Therapeutics $51.84 million 46.13 -$370.64 million ($3.61) -9.43 Poseida Therapeutics $31.24 million 4.13 -$124.97 million ($2.33) -0.88

Poseida Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Beam Therapeutics. Beam Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Poseida Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Beam Therapeutics beats Poseida Therapeutics on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Beam Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Beam Therapeutics Inc., a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and BEAM-301, a liver-targeted development candidate for the treatment of patients with Glycogen Storage Disease Type Ia. It also develops therapies for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ocular diseases; and other liver, muscle, and central nervous system disorders. The company has an alliance with Boston Children's Hospital; a research and clinical trial collaboration agreement with Magenta Therapeutics, Inc.; license agreement with Sana Biotechnology, Inc.; and a research collaboration with the Institute of Molecular and Clinical Ophthalmology Basel. It also has a research collaboration agreement with Pfizer Inc. and Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; and collaboration and license agreement with Verve Therapeutics, Inc. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Poseida Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients with high unmet medical needs. The company develops P-PSMA-101, an autologous chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR-T) product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic castrate resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC). It is also developing P-BCMA-ALLO1, which is in Phase I trial to treat patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma; and P-MUC1C-ALLO1 that is in Phase I trial for treating a range of solid tumors, including breast, ovarian, and other epithelial-derived cancers. In addition, the company engages in the development of P-CD19CD20-ALLO1 for B cell malignancies and other autoimmune diseases; and P-BCMACD19-ALLO1, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf CAR-T product candidate in preclinical development for multiple myeloma. Further, it is developing P-PSMA-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate for treating mCRPC. Additionally, the company engages in the development of P-OTC-101 and P-FVIII-101 that are clinical stage liver-directed gene therapies; and other allogeneic dual CAR candidates. It has a research collaboration and license agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

