Analyzing Clean Energy Pathways (OTCMKTS:CPWY) and Crown ElectroKinetics (NASDAQ:CRKN)

Clean Energy Pathways (OTCMKTS:CPWY – Get Rating) and Crown ElectroKinetics (NASDAQ:CRKN – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Clean Energy Pathways has a beta of 3.72, indicating that its stock price is 272% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Crown ElectroKinetics has a beta of 1.48, indicating that its stock price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Clean Energy Pathways and Crown ElectroKinetics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Clean Energy Pathways 0 0 0 0 N/A Crown ElectroKinetics 0 0 2 0 3.00

Crown ElectroKinetics has a consensus target price of $1.50, indicating a potential upside of 52.36%. Given Crown ElectroKinetics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Crown ElectroKinetics is more favorable than Clean Energy Pathways.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

14.0% of Crown ElectroKinetics shares are owned by institutional investors. 36.5% of Crown ElectroKinetics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Clean Energy Pathways and Crown ElectroKinetics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clean Energy Pathways N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Crown ElectroKinetics $100,000.00 143.05 -$20.63 million ($1.42) -0.69

Clean Energy Pathways has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Crown ElectroKinetics.

Profitability

This table compares Clean Energy Pathways and Crown ElectroKinetics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clean Energy Pathways N/A N/A N/A Crown ElectroKinetics N/A -211.39% -185.26%

Summary

Crown ElectroKinetics beats Clean Energy Pathways on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Clean Energy Pathways Company Profile (Get Rating)

Clean Energy Pathways, Inc. operates as a multifaceted development-stage alternative energy company. It focuses on developing fossil fuel replacements utilizing clean burning biomass fuel, solar photo voltaic panels for power generation, and solar thermal application for heating water in commercial and residential applications; and LED lighting replacements for high energy and heat producing incandescent and mercury vapor lighting. It is also working to develop carbon neutral organic fertilizers. The company was formerly known as XcelPlus Global Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Clean Energy Pathways, Inc. in August 2010. Clean Energy Pathways, Inc. is based in Buffalo, Wyoming.

Crown ElectroKinetics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Crown Electrokinetics Corp. focuses on commercializing electrokinetic technology for use in the smart glass market. The company offers electrokinetic film technology for smart or dynamic glass. It develops and sells optical switching films. The company was formerly known as 3D Nanocolor Corp. and changed its name to Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. in October 2017. Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Corvallis, Oregon.

