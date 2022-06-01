Analyzing Disruptive Acquisition Co. I (NASDAQ:DISA) & Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA)

Disruptive Acquisition Co. I (NASDAQ:DISA – Get Rating) and Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA – Get Rating) are both small-cap unclassified companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

Get Disruptive Acquisition Co. I alerts:

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Disruptive Acquisition Co. I and Paya, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Disruptive Acquisition Co. I 0 0 0 0 N/A Paya 0 1 8 0 2.89

Paya has a consensus price target of $10.75, suggesting a potential upside of 82.51%. Given Paya’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Paya is more favorable than Disruptive Acquisition Co. I.

Profitability

This table compares Disruptive Acquisition Co. I and Paya’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Disruptive Acquisition Co. I N/A -103.76% 4.57% Paya -0.73% N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Disruptive Acquisition Co. I and Paya’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Disruptive Acquisition Co. I N/A N/A $4.83 million N/A N/A Paya $249.40 million 3.12 -$3.10 million N/A N/A

Disruptive Acquisition Co. I has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Paya.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

86.0% of Disruptive Acquisition Co. I shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.4% of Paya shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of Paya shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Paya beats Disruptive Acquisition Co. I on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Disruptive Acquisition Co. I Company Profile (Get Rating)

Disruptive Acquisition Corporation I does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Disruptive Acquisition Corporation I was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Austin, Texas.

Paya Company Profile (Get Rating)

Paya Holdings Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent integrated payments platform. It operates through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Payment Services. The company processes payments through credit and debit card, automated clearing house, and check payments. It serves customers through distribution partners with focus on targeted verticals, such as B2B goods and services, healthcare, faith-based and non-profit, government and utilities, and education markets. The company is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia with additional offices in Reston, Virginia; Fort Walton Beach, Florida; Dayton, Ohio; Mt. Vernon, Ohio; Dallas, Texas; and Tempe, Arizona.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Disruptive Acquisition Co. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Disruptive Acquisition Co. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.