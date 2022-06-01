Analyzing Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGV) and Solid Power (NASDAQ:SLDP)

Solid Power (NASDAQ:SLDP – Get Rating) and Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGV – Get Rating) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Solid Power and Energy Vault’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Solid Power $2.71 million 580.04 $18.09 million N/A N/A Energy Vault N/A N/A -$3.34 million N/A N/A

Solid Power has higher revenue and earnings than Energy Vault.

Profitability

This table compares Solid Power and Energy Vault’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Solid Power N/A 5.62% 3.08% Energy Vault N/A 56.86% 12.44%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Solid Power and Energy Vault, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Solid Power 0 0 1 0 3.00 Energy Vault 1 0 3 0 2.50

Solid Power currently has a consensus target price of $13.00, suggesting a potential upside of 43.96%. Energy Vault has a consensus target price of $20.50, suggesting a potential upside of 34.51%. Given Solid Power’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Solid Power is more favorable than Energy Vault.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

37.4% of Solid Power shares are held by institutional investors. 11.3% of Solid Power shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Solid Power beats Energy Vault on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Solid Power (Get Rating)

Solid Power, Inc. focuses on the development and commercialization of all-solid-state battery cells and solid electrolyte materials for the battery-powered electric vehicle market in the United States. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Louisville, Colorado.

About Energy Vault (Get Rating)

Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. develops and sells energy storage solutions. The company offers gravity-based storage systems, including EVx Platform, a scalable, modular product line starting from 40-megawatt hour to multi-gigawatt hours to address grid resiliency needs in shorter durations; Energy Vault Resiliency Center, a scalable, gigawatt hour scale product line designed to address grid resiliency needs to manage energy disruptive climate events; and Energy Vault solutions. Its solutions allow utilities, independent power producers, and large energy users to manage their power portfolios and efficiently dispatch power. Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. is based in Westlake Village, California.

