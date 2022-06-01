Analyzing Marqeta (MQ) and Its Peers

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating) is one of 407 publicly-traded companies in the “Prepackaged software” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Marqeta to similar companies based on the strength of its profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

50.3% of Marqeta shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.0% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by institutional investors. 18.2% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Marqeta and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Marqeta $517.17 million -$163.93 million -19.04 Marqeta Competitors $1.73 billion $274.48 million -39,923.50

Marqeta’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Marqeta. Marqeta is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Marqeta and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Marqeta 1 4 10 0 2.60 Marqeta Competitors 2899 13815 25002 694 2.55

Marqeta presently has a consensus target price of $16.18, suggesting a potential upside of 54.52%. As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies have a potential upside of 61.09%. Given Marqeta’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Marqeta has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Marqeta and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marqeta -36.80% -13.49% -11.78% Marqeta Competitors -30.82% -64.83% -7.98%

Summary

Marqeta competitors beat Marqeta on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

Marqeta Company Profile (Get Rating)

Marqeta, Inc. operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and financial institutions. As of December 31, 2021, the company had approximately 200 customers. Marqeta, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Oakland, California.

