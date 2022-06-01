Analyzing QDM International (OTCMKTS:QDMI) and Huize (NASDAQ:HUIZ)

Huize (NASDAQ:HUIZ – Get Rating) and QDM International (OTCMKTS:QDMI – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, earnings, risk and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

Huize has a beta of 0.96, meaning that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, QDM International has a beta of 7.44, meaning that its share price is 644% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Huize and QDM International’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Huize $352.29 million 0.14 -$16.90 million ($0.45) -2.18 QDM International $120,000.00 29.75 -$730,989.00 ($3.48) -4.88

QDM International has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Huize. QDM International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Huize, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Huize and QDM International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Huize 0 0 0 0 N/A QDM International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

2.0% of Huize shares are held by institutional investors. 76.6% of QDM International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Huize and QDM International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Huize -6.59% -36.86% -10.78% QDM International -453.17% N/A -338.69%

Summary

Huize beats QDM International on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Huize (Get Rating)

Huize Holding Limited, together with its subsidiaries, offers insurance brokerage services in the People's Republic of China. It provides life and health insurance products, such as critical illness, illness and disease, and term life and whole life insurance products; and property and casualty insurance products, including travel, individual casualty, and corporate liability insurance products, as well as value-added services, such as cancer screening, online medical consultation, and immune cell cryopreservation services. The company offers its products through internet and mobile internet channels. It also provides technology development and Internet information consulting services; and management, marketing, investment, and financial consulting services. Huize Holding Limited was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

About QDM International (Get Rating)

QDM International Inc. operates as an insurance brokerage company primarily in Hong Kong. The company offers life and medical insurance, such as individual life insurance; and general insurance, including automobile, commercial property, and liability and homeowner insurance. It also operates as a mandatory provident fund intermediary. The company is based in Shanghai, China.

