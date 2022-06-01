AO World (OTCMKTS:AOWDF) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

AO World (OTCMKTS:AOWDF – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AO World Plc operates as an online retailer of domestic appliances primarily in the United Kingdom. The Company sells washing machines, washer dryers, tumble dryers, dishwashers, fridges and freezers, ovens, cookers, range cookers, cooker hoods, extractor fans, hobs, and microwaves, as well as coffee machines, kettles and toasters, food preparation products, irons, small cooking appliances and microwaves. AO World Plc is headquartered in Bolton, the United Kingdom. “

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of AO World from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd.

Shares of AO World stock remained flat at $$2.05 during trading on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.05 and its 200-day moving average is $2.05. AO World has a 52-week low of $1.99 and a 52-week high of $3.27.

AO World plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online retailer of domestic appliances and consumer electronics in the United Kingdom and Europe. The company retails fridge freezers, cookers and washing machines, and audiovisual equipment, as well as computing, mobile, and gaming products.

