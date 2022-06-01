Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund (NYSE:AFT) Upgraded to Buy at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund (NYSE:AFT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
NYSE:AFT opened at $13.47 on Tuesday. Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund has a twelve month low of $12.94 and a twelve month high of $17.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.33.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This is an increase from Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.
Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Apollo Credit Management, LLC. The Fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade. The Fund employs a conservative approach to credit selection that focuses on collateral coverage, structural seniority, and credit fundamentals, with emphasis on leading defensible market positions, stable companies with positive cash flow, and proven management teams.
