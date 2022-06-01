Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund (NYSE:AFT) Upgraded to Buy at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund (NYSE:AFT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

NYSE:AFT opened at $13.47 on Tuesday. Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund has a twelve month low of $12.94 and a twelve month high of $17.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.33.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This is an increase from Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $446,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $169,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 329,625 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $4,819,000 after acquiring an additional 20,194 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 43,365 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 7,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 210,511 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $3,078,000 after acquiring an additional 41,170 shares during the last quarter.

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Apollo Credit Management, LLC. The Fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade. The Fund employs a conservative approach to credit selection that focuses on collateral coverage, structural seniority, and credit fundamentals, with emphasis on leading defensible market positions, stable companies with positive cash flow, and proven management teams.

