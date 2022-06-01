AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH) Short Interest Update

AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,540,000 shares, a growth of 24.0% from the April 30th total of 14,140,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,110,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.3 days. Currently, 26.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several research firms recently issued reports on APPH. Zacks Investment Research raised AppHarvest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of AppHarvest from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on AppHarvest from $13.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Get AppHarvest alerts:

Shares of AppHarvest stock opened at $3.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $321.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.10 and a 200-day moving average of $4.25. AppHarvest has a 52-week low of $2.40 and a 52-week high of $20.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.09.

AppHarvest ( NASDAQ:APPH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.05). AppHarvest had a negative net margin of 1,412.56% and a negative return on equity of 29.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.35) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AppHarvest will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AppHarvest news, Director J Kevin Willis purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.05 per share, with a total value of $91,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President David J. Lee sold 43,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.25, for a total transaction of $184,135.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,291,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,487,527.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of AppHarvest in the fourth quarter worth $12,448,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of AppHarvest by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 5,202,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610,695 shares during the last quarter. GMT Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of AppHarvest during the first quarter worth about $4,518,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AppHarvest by 4,542.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 682,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,452,000 after purchasing an additional 668,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in AppHarvest by 308.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 673,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,392,000 after purchasing an additional 508,702 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.63% of the company’s stock.

About AppHarvest (Get Rating)

AppHarvest, Inc, an applied agricultural technology company, develops and operates indoor farms to grow non-GMO produce free of chemical pesticide residues. Its products include tomatoes; and other fruits and vegetables, such as berries, peppers, cucumbers, and salad greens. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Morehead, Kentucky.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for AppHarvest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppHarvest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.