Appili Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:APLIF) Short Interest Down 16.8% in May

Appili Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:APLIF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 164,200 shares, a decrease of 16.8% from the April 30th total of 197,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.9 days.

APLIF stock opened at $0.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.28 million, a P/E ratio of -0.18 and a beta of -1.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.09. Appili Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.05 and a 52-week high of $0.90.

Appili Therapeutics Company Profile

Appili Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition and development of novel medicines for unmet needs in the infectious disease in Canada. Its anti-infective portfolio includes Favipiravir for pandemic influenza and COVID-19; ATI-2307, an antifungal candidate, which is in clinical stage for the treatment of cryptococcal meningitis and invasive candidiasis; ATI-1503 that develops a class of gram-negative targeting antibiotics; ATI-1501, a taste-masked liquid oral suspension formulation of an antibiotic, metronidazole; ATI-1701 is a live-attenuated vaccine for Francisella tularensis.

