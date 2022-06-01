Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $1.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 14.50% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Applied Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing drug candidates for unmet medical need. The company’s product candidate consists of AT-001, for the treatment of Diabetic Cardiomyopathy; AT-007, for the treatment of Galactosemia and AT-003, for the treatment of diabetic retinopathy which are in clinical stage. Applied Therapeutics Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

A number of other analysts have also commented on APLT. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Applied Therapeutics from $7.00 to $2.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Applied Therapeutics to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Applied Therapeutics to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Applied Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.50.

APLT stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.31. 119,656 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 326,976. The company has a market capitalization of $34.37 million, a P/E ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.37. Applied Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.30 and a 52-week high of $25.59.

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by ($0.05). Analysts expect that Applied Therapeutics will post -2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Riccardo Perfetti acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.97 per share, with a total value of $59,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Applied Therapeutics by 77.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Applied Therapeutics by 308.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,367 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Applied Therapeutics by 385,900.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 7,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Applied Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. 95.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to target cardiovascular disease, galactosemia, and diabetic complications. Its lead product candidate is AT-007 that has completed phase 1/2 for the treatment of galactosemia in healthy volunteers and adults, as well as is in pediatric clinical study for the treatment of galactosemia in kids; for treating sorbitol dehydrogenase deficiency; and for the treatment of phosphomannomutase enzyme-CDG.

