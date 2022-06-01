Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) PT Lowered to $135.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $150.00 to $135.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 27.07% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler downgraded Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $177.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Aptiv from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Aptiv from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Aptiv from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $112.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Aptiv from $170.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.40.

Aptiv stock opened at $106.24 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.40. Aptiv has a fifty-two week low of $88.15 and a fifty-two week high of $180.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.28, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63. Aptiv had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Aptiv will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.98, for a total value of $641,183.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 676,822 shares in the company, valued at $74,436,883.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Aptiv by 137.4% in the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 216 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Aptiv in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aptiv in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Aptiv in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Karlinski Andrew C acquired a new position in shares of Aptiv in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management products, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems.

