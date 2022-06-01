ARC Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARX) Senior Officer Terry Michael Anderson Sells 63,341 Shares

ARC Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARX – Get Rating) Senior Officer Terry Michael Anderson sold 63,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$19.61, for a total value of C$1,241,806.64.

Shares of TSE ARX traded up C$0.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$19.44. 6,000,659 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,828,666. ARC Resources Ltd. has a 52-week low of C$7.51 and a 52-week high of C$19.88. The stock has a market capitalization of C$13.24 billion and a PE ratio of 25.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.20, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$17.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$14.79.

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.57 by C($0.67). The firm had revenue of C$2 billion during the quarter. Analysts predict that ARC Resources Ltd. will post 2.5100001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. This is a positive change from ARC Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. ARC Resources’s payout ratio is presently 43.06%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cormark raised their price objective on ARC Resources from C$24.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Scotiabank increased their target price on ARC Resources from C$23.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. CIBC increased their target price on ARC Resources from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on ARC Resources from C$25.25 to C$24.75 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their target price on ARC Resources from C$24.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$20.73.

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Pembina Cardium properties in central Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 929 millions of barrels of oil equivalent.

