Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKDA) Short Interest Down 14.6% in May

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKDA – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 649,600 shares, a decline of 14.6% from the April 30th total of 760,900 shares. Approximately 3.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,290,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Arcadia Biosciences by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 45,124 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 215.8% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 36,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 24,913 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arcadia Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth $94,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 1,075.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,442 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 35,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. 10.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Arcadia Biosciences alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ RKDA opened at $1.37 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.20. The firm has a market cap of $30.40 million, a PE ratio of -1.43 and a beta of -0.12. Arcadia Biosciences has a twelve month low of $0.74 and a twelve month high of $3.25.

Arcadia Biosciences ( NASDAQ:RKDA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $2.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 million. Arcadia Biosciences had a negative net margin of 231.20% and a negative return on equity of 77.17%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Arcadia Biosciences will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on RKDA shares. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Arcadia Biosciences from $6.00 to $4.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Arcadia Biosciences to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on Arcadia Biosciences from $4.50 to $3.50 in a report on Thursday, March 31st.

About Arcadia Biosciences (Get Rating)

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc produces and markets plant-based health and wellness products in the United States. It engages in developing crop improvements primarily in wheat to enhance farm economics by improving the performance of crops in the field, as well as their value as food ingredients, health and wellness products, and their viability for industrial applications.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Arcadia Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcadia Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.