Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.67 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) will announce $1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Archer-Daniels-Midland’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.72 and the lowest is $1.64. Archer-Daniels-Midland posted earnings per share of $1.33 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 25.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland will report full year earnings of $6.32 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.01 to $6.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $5.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.68 to $6.65. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Archer-Daniels-Midland.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.55. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The business had revenue of $23.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $73.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Archer-Daniels-Midland has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.38.

In related news, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total value of $1,667,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 8,828.5% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,100,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,065,974 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 1st quarter valued at about $463,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 1st quarter valued at about $905,000. Institutional investors own 75.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADM stock traded down $4.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $86.66. 265,211 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,482,041. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.76 billion, a PE ratio of 16.04, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.75. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a 1-year low of $56.91 and a 1-year high of $98.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $90.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.53.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.47%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

