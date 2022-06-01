Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. operates as a franchisee of McDonald’s with its operations divided in Brazil; North Latin America division; South Latin America and the Caribbean division. It also runs quick service restaurants in Latin America and the Caribbean. It has operations in territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curaçao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Uruguay, the U.S. Virgin Islands of St. Croix and St. Thomas, and Venezuela. Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina. “

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on ARCO. Bank of America raised Arcos Dorados from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $7.80 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised Arcos Dorados from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.50 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com raised Arcos Dorados from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, HSBC cut Arcos Dorados from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.58.

ARCO traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.84. The stock had a trading volume of 3,727,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,178,635. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.23. Arcos Dorados has a 1-year low of $4.33 and a 1-year high of $8.44.

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The restaurant operator reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.07. Arcos Dorados had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 50.06%. The company had revenue of $787.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $731.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Arcos Dorados will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in Arcos Dorados by 509.8% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 47,497 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 39,708 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its stake in Arcos Dorados by 55.7% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 26,582 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 9,508 shares during the period. Emerging Variant Capital Management LP bought a new position in Arcos Dorados during the 1st quarter worth $8,130,000. PDT Partners LLC increased its stake in Arcos Dorados by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 150,946 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 45,726 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Arcos Dorados by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 142,647 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 15,628 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.41% of the company’s stock.

Arcos Dorados Company Profile (Get Rating)

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald's restaurants. The company has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curacao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the U.S.

