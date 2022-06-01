Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Strong-Buy”

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Arcos Dorados from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $7.80 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arcos Dorados from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. HSBC cut Arcos Dorados from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Arcos Dorados from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.58.

NYSE:ARCO traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 896,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,153,890. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.22. Arcos Dorados has a 1 year low of $4.33 and a 1 year high of $8.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Arcos Dorados ( NYSE:ARCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The restaurant operator reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.07. Arcos Dorados had a return on equity of 50.06% and a net margin of 3.45%. The company had revenue of $787.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $731.07 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Arcos Dorados will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARCO. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Arcos Dorados in the first quarter valued at $66,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Arcos Dorados by 617.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 11,213 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 13,379 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Arcos Dorados in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Arcos Dorados during the 3rd quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Arcos Dorados during the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. 35.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald's restaurants. The company has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curacao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the U.S.

