Arcturus Therapeutics (ARCT) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ARCT) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

5/24/2022 – Arcturus Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $14.00 to $8.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

5/11/2022 – Arcturus Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. is a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of RNA medicines using proprietary lipid-mediated delivery system LUNAR(TM) and UNA Oligomer chemistry technologies. Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd, formerly known as Alcobra Ltd, is based in San Diego, CA. “

5/11/2022 – Arcturus Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $18.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $21.00.

5/11/2022 – Arcturus Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Guggenheim from $83.00 to $36.00.

5/10/2022 – Arcturus Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $21.00 to $17.00.

5/10/2022 – Arcturus Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at HC Wainwright from $25.00 to $19.00.

5/9/2022 – Arcturus Therapeutics had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald.

5/2/2022 – Arcturus Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. is a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of RNA medicines using proprietary lipid-mediated delivery system LUNAR(TM) and UNA Oligomer chemistry technologies. Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd, formerly known as Alcobra Ltd, is based in San Diego, CA. “

4/21/2022 – Arcturus Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $29.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $86.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCT opened at $19.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $525.21 million, a P/E ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 2.79. Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.12 and a 1 year high of $65.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.53.

Get Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc alerts:

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.44) by ($0.50). Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 64.94% and a negative net margin of 1,282.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.15) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. will post -6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $116,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 44.0% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,503 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.10% of the company’s stock.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, an RNA medicines company, focuses on the development of vaccines for infectious, and liver and respiratory rare diseases in the United States. The company's development programs comprise LUNAR-OTC development program for ornithine transcarbamylase (OTC) deficiency; and LUNAR-CF program for cystic fibrosis lung disease caused by mutations in cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene, as well as vaccine programs include LUNAR-COV19 and LUNAR-FLU.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.