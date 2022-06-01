Arcturus Therapeutics (ARCT) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ARCT) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 5/24/2022 – Arcturus Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $14.00 to $8.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 5/11/2022 – Arcturus Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. is a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of RNA medicines using proprietary lipid-mediated delivery system LUNAR(TM) and UNA Oligomer chemistry technologies. Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd, formerly known as Alcobra Ltd, is based in San Diego, CA. “
- 5/11/2022 – Arcturus Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $18.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $21.00.
- 5/11/2022 – Arcturus Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Guggenheim from $83.00 to $36.00.
- 5/10/2022 – Arcturus Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $21.00 to $17.00.
- 5/10/2022 – Arcturus Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at HC Wainwright from $25.00 to $19.00.
- 5/9/2022 – Arcturus Therapeutics had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald.
- 4/21/2022 – Arcturus Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $29.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $86.00.
Shares of NASDAQ:ARCT opened at $19.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $525.21 million, a P/E ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 2.79. Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.12 and a 1 year high of $65.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.53.
Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.44) by ($0.50). Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 64.94% and a negative net margin of 1,282.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.15) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. will post -6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, an RNA medicines company, focuses on the development of vaccines for infectious, and liver and respiratory rare diseases in the United States. The company's development programs comprise LUNAR-OTC development program for ornithine transcarbamylase (OTC) deficiency; and LUNAR-CF program for cystic fibrosis lung disease caused by mutations in cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene, as well as vaccine programs include LUNAR-COV19 and LUNAR-FLU.
