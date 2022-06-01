Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) Short Interest Down 14.9% in May

Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,970,000 shares, a decrease of 14.9% from the April 30th total of 9,370,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,320,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.0 days. Currently, 18.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In other Arcus Biosciences news, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 9,617 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.62, for a total transaction of $304,089.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in Arcus Biosciences by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 24,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 8.0% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 9,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 86,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,500,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 33,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,367,000 after buying an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. 73.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE RCUS opened at $18.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.41. Arcus Biosciences has a twelve month low of $16.74 and a twelve month high of $49.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 34.46 and a beta of 1.00.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($1.79). Arcus Biosciences had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 14.67%. The business had revenue of $18.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.47 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.08) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Arcus Biosciences will post -4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

RCUS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arcus Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $67.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Arcus Biosciences from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $70.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arcus Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.86.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. Its product pipeline includes, Etrumadenant, a dual A2a/A2b adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial; and Zimberelimab, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for monotherapy.

