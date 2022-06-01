Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP) Short Interest Update

Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,320,000 shares, a growth of 22.7% from the April 30th total of 3,520,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,490,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days. Approximately 3.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging during the 4th quarter valued at $1,426,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in the fourth quarter worth about $118,000. CNA Financial Corp raised its position in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 1,210,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,926,000 after purchasing an additional 171,500 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging during the third quarter valued at approximately $12,552,000. Finally, Mountaineer Partners Management LLC raised its position in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Mountaineer Partners Management LLC now owns 1,093,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,874,000 after purchasing an additional 39,894 shares during the period.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $7.20 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from $13.60 to $13.10 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ardagh Metal Packaging has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.33.

AMBP traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,061,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,433,916. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.90, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Ardagh Metal Packaging has a 1 year low of $5.35 and a 1 year high of $12.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.21 and its 200-day moving average is $8.32.

Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. Analysts anticipate that Ardagh Metal Packaging will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 13th.

Ardagh Metal Packaging SA supplies metal beverage cans in Europe, the United States, and Brazil. Its products are used in various end-use categories, including beer, carbonated soft drinks, energy drinks, hard seltzers, juices, pre-mixed cocktails, teas, sparkling waters, and wine. The company serves beverage producers.

