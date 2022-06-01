Argonaut Gold (ARNGF) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Argonaut Gold (OTCMKTS: ARNGF) recently:

5/27/2022 – Argonaut Gold had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$4.00 to C$3.50.

5/23/2022 – Argonaut Gold was upgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a C$1.50 price target on the stock.

5/16/2022 – Argonaut Gold had its price target lowered by analysts at Desjardins from C$3.25 to C$2.50.

5/12/2022 – Argonaut Gold was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a C$1.50 price target on the stock, down previously from C$2.75.

5/12/2022 – Argonaut Gold had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$3.50 to C$3.00.

4/19/2022 – Argonaut Gold had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$3.25 to C$3.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ARNGF opened at $0.93 on Wednesday. Argonaut Gold Inc. has a one year low of $0.85 and a one year high of $3.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.60 and a 200-day moving average of $1.88.

Argonaut Gold Inc is a Canadian company engaged in gold mining, mine development, and mineral exploration activities at gold-bearing mineral properties in North America. Its primary assets include the El Castillo and San Agustin mines, which together form the El Castillo Complex located in Durango, Mexico; the La Colorada mine located in Sonora, Mexico; the Florida Canyon mine in Nevada, the United States; and the Cerro del Gallo project in Guanajuato, Mexico.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Argonaut Gold Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argonaut Gold Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.