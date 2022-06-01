Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $312.70 Million

Brokerages forecast that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating) will announce $312.70 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Armstrong World Industries’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $311.80 million and the highest is $313.50 million. Armstrong World Industries posted sales of $280.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Armstrong World Industries will report full year sales of $1.24 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.23 billion to $1.24 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.32 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Armstrong World Industries.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $282.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.61 million. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 16.90% and a return on equity of 40.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share.

AWI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $110.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $124.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Armstrong World Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.11.

Shares of NYSE AWI opened at $83.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.77, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.18. Armstrong World Industries has a one year low of $79.11 and a one year high of $118.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $87.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.65.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th were issued a $0.231 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.89%.

In other Armstrong World Industries news, SVP Mark A. Hershey sold 1,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.11, for a total value of $129,825.15. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,284,990.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AWI. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 2,013.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 75.4% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 314 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Armstrong World Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. 98.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

