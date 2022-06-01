ASOS (LON:ASC) PT Lowered to GBX 1,615 at Barclays

ASOS (LON:ASC – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Barclays from GBX 2,125 ($26.89) to GBX 1,615 ($20.43) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 2.87% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on ASC. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 2,850 ($36.06) price target on ASOS in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. UBS Group set a GBX 1,700 ($21.51) target price on ASOS in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of ASOS from GBX 3,300 ($41.75) to GBX 2,900 ($36.69) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,200 ($40.49) price objective on shares of ASOS in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 2,440 ($30.87) target price on shares of ASOS in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ASOS currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,164.64 ($40.04).

ASC stock opened at GBX 1,570 ($19.86) on Wednesday. ASOS has a one year low of GBX 1,248 ($15.79) and a one year high of GBX 5,326 ($67.38). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.77, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,476.03 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,914.04. The firm has a market cap of £1.57 billion and a PE ratio of 47.38.

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer worldwide. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge and HIIT brands, as well as through third-party brands. It is also involved in the employer of marketing staff and payment processing businesses.

