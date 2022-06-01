Aspira Women’s Health (NYSE:AWH) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aspira Women’s Health (NYSE:AWH – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

AWH opened at $0.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.77. Aspira Women’s Health has a twelve month low of $0.32 and a twelve month high of $6.25.

Aspira Women’s Health (NYSE:AWH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 million.

Aspira Women's Health Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in developing and commercializing diagnostic tests for gynecologic disease in the United States. The company provides OVA1, OVERA, and OVA1plus to detect risk of ovarian malignancy in women with adnexal masses. It also offers ASPiRA GenetiX, a genetic test for the risk of gynecologic cancer.

