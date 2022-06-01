Assura (LON:AGR) Receives Hold Rating from Berenberg Bank

Assura (LON:AGR – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a GBX 80 ($1.01) target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.03% from the company’s previous close.

AGR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Assura in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 79 ($1.00) price target on shares of Assura in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 85 ($1.08) price target on shares of Assura in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 80 ($1.01) price objective on shares of Assura in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 79.83 ($1.01).

AGR stock opened at GBX 72.06 ($0.91) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 4.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 67.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 66.95. The company has a market cap of £2.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88. Assura has a twelve month low of GBX 59.28 ($0.75) and a twelve month high of GBX 80.60 ($1.02).

In other Assura news, insider Jayne Cottam purchased 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 71 ($0.90) per share, for a total transaction of £497 ($628.80). In the last quarter, insiders bought 1,165 shares of company stock worth $79,679.

Assura plc, a constituent of the FTSE 250 and the EPRA* indices, is a UK REIT and long-term investor in and developer of primary care property. The company, headquartered in Warrington, works with GPs, health professionals and the NHS to create outstanding spaces for health services in our communities.

